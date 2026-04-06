Luka Dončić Getting Injury Treatment In Europe Days Before Playoffs

Luka Dončić isn’t waiting around for his hamstring to heal ... the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has already jetted to Europe for aggressive treatment -- and it’s all about beating the playoff buzzer.

Luka suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Thursday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder -- he grabbed at his leg mid-game, dropped to the floor in pain ... and now the clock is ticking with the postseason just two weeks away.

The Lakers have already ruled him out for the rest of the regular season … but injuries like this usually take weeks, sometimes more than a month to fully heal.

So Luka’s going full throttle.

His camp says he’s seeking specialized treatment overseas in an attempt to fast-track the recovery -- exact location and methods still under wraps -- but the hope is to get back ASAP.

Head coach JJ Redick says Dončić is doing “everything he can” to return … and the team’s job now is simple -- survive long enough to get him back.

"It's our job to extend the season so that they can come back," Redick said Sunday.

That is easier said than done, though at 50-28, L.A. is still in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference, holding the tiebreaker against the No. 4 Denver Nuggets with four games remaining. The Lakers' next game is Tuesday against OKC.

The Lakers are suddenly limping into the playoffs ... Austin Reaves is also shelved with a Grade 2 oblique strain (another multi-week injury), and the team already dropped a game to the Dallas Mavericks without their top scorers.

Even LeBron James going off for 30 points and 15 assists couldn’t stop the slide.