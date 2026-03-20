Luka Doncic Says Ex Filed Child Support Docs in Wrong Country

Luka Doncic is calling a technical foul on his ex-fiancée, essentially telling the court she should consult a map before filing legal docs over their 2 children ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The Lakers superstar filed docs Friday asking an L.A. County judge to dismiss Anamaria Goltes' request for child support and attorneys fees, because she filed it in California ... when she knows the kids live in Slovenia.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Luka and his attorney Laura Wasser point out he is not a California resident, and neither are their daughters. He says he's been trying for months to get Anamaria to move to Cali with their kids, but she's refused, since moving back to Slovenia last May. As we reported, that distance is exactly why he says he pulled the plug on their engagement.

Luka says before Anamaria filed child support docs earlier this month, he had filed a petition in Slovenia back in February ... and those docs address custody and child support.

Luka says he already covers all expenses for 2-year-old Gabriela and 4-month-old Olivia -- he's got a 3-year, $165 million contract, after all -- and says Anamaria filing in Cali is a "clear attempt to forum shop and avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well-known."

When he ended the engagement, Luka told ESPN ... "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."