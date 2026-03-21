Byron Scott Believes Lakers Have Legit Shot to Make Serious Playoff Run

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The Lakers aren’t just heating up -- they’re on fire … and even Byron Scott is starting to believe this run might be real.

L.A. sits third in the west after ripping off eight straight wins, fueled by a full-blown takeover from Luka Dončić -- who’s been dropping video game numbers and completely reshaping the offense in the process. But Scott tells TMZ Sports it’s not just the scoring that has him buying in.

“The biggest thing for me has always been the defensive end,” Scott said. “But over these last four or five games, really this whole stretch, they’ve been locked in.”

That’s the difference.

Because the offense was never a question. Between Luka, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers have three guys who can go get buckets whenever they want. Now, with LeBron leaning more into a facilitator role and Reaves thriving as the glue guy, everything’s finally clicking.

And when it clicks like this, Scott says the ceiling gets real high.

“I think they have a chance to get to the Western Conference Finals.”

Not bad for a team that spent most of the season trying to figure itself out.

Still, let’s not go planning the parade just yet.

Even with the streak, Scott isn’t ready to pick L.A. over the West’s top dog -- the Oklahoma City Thunder -- in a seven-game series.

“My heart bleeds purple and gold,” he said, “but OKC is just a little too deep.”

Basically, the former Lakers guard and head coach says it's a fun story … but there’s still a boss level waiting with OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- the reigning MVP who Scott calls a “quiet assassin” that nobody seems to appreciate fully.

“He gets to his spots, he’s efficient, and he does it every single night," Scott said. "He’s tough to guard.”

As for the Lakers’ future, Scott didn’t exactly dodge the big question, either ... admitting he thinks this could be LeBron’s final season in L.A. as the franchise officially shifts into Luka’s era.