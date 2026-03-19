Ex-NBA Coach of the Year Byron Scott Campaigning For Arizona State Opening

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Byron Scott -- a three-time NBA champion with the Showtime Lakers and former NBA Coach of the Year -- wants back on the sidelines … and he’s got his eyes locked on Arizona State.

TMZ Sports caught up with the longtime NBA figure, who also had head coaching stints with the Nets, Hornets, Cavs and Lakers … and when the Sun Devils opening came up following Bobby Hurley’s exit, Scott didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, I have a ton of interest,” he said.

For Scott, this isn’t just another job -- it’s personal. He starred at Arizona State in the early ‘80s, and his connection to the program still runs deep.

“It’s my alma mater, great university,” he told us. “Would love to have the opportunity to be the head coach at Arizona State.”

Despite his decorated résumé, Scott says he hasn’t yet spoken with anyone at the school as they conduct their search … but he’s making sure his name is firmly in the mix.

“I’m just kind of letting everybody know that I’m ready to go and excited about the opportunity,” Scott said.

And if ASU’s decision-makers are listening, Scott already has his pitch ready -- pointing to his jersey hanging in the rafters and his belief he can restore the Sun Devils to national prominence.

“I really feel that I can help to bring it back to where I think it should be, which is one of the top colleges in the NCAA,” he added.

Scott also believes his NBA background could be a major weapon in today’s college landscape, where NIL deals and the transfer portal have blurred the lines between amateur and pro basketball.

Basically, he says the modern college game might be exactly what he’s built for.

And here’s where things get serious … Scott says this isn’t a spur-of-the-moment idea. He’s been preparing for a return to coaching for the last two years, already having conversations about assembling a staff and lining up support on the NIL front.

“I’m basically kind of ready to go,” he said. “Just looking for that phone call.”

We even tried to get him to reveal who might join him on the bench -- he kept names quiet, but teased they’re people fans would definitely recognize.