Shaquille O'Neal Flirts with TMZ Photographer

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Shaquille O'Neal was running a full-court press in New York City -- and it had nothing to do with basketball!

The Big Diesel ran into our TMZ Sports' photog in the Big Apple, and while she tried her absolute best to steer the convo towards the NBA Playoffs, Shaq had a totally different game plan.

Instead of breaking down the X's and O's, O'Neal showered her with compliments as he flashed that trademark grin.

"You're the best-looking TMZ girl I've ever seen in my life," Shaq said, clearly flattering our Field Producer, Seleah.

She did manage to get a basketball question in, asking the Hall of Famer about the Luka Dončić-less Lakers' chances in the playoffs ... with the Big Fella saying L.A.'s superstar forward would "be back," adding, "they're fine."

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After a quick question about DJ'ing (O'Neal recently spun at The Sphere!), it was back to flirting.

"Hey TMZ, keep this girl," Shaq said.