Shaq Throws Epic Pre-Super Bowl Party, Tiesto, T-Pain, Disco Lines Perform

Shaquille O’Neal and a few of his musician pals kicked off Super Bowl weekend Friday night -- and the party was lit!

TMZ Sports was in the booth for Shaq's Fun House bash at Cow Palace Arena in San Francisco, a party described as part carnival, part circus and part festival.

The legendary big man -- aka DJ Diesel -- was on the decks for his annual event ... which goes down the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday.

And, O'Neal wasn't alone ... he had backup.

T-Pain, Tiësto, and Disco Lines also took the stage and performed before the packed crowd.

Of course, the Bay Area is the center of the party universe this week ... with the biggest stars from sports, entertainment, and music descending on San Francisco, all leading up to Super Bowl LX on Sunday.