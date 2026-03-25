Shaquille O'Neal Denies Sending Sabrina Carpenter 'Horny' DMs, I Got Way More Game!

Play video content The Big Podcast with Shaq

It wasn't going down in the DMs between Shaquille O'Neal and Sabrina Carpenter ... so says the NBA legend who is addressing the now-viral messages, with the Big Fella insisting he's got way more game!

The drama all started when screenshots of an alleged exchange between O'Neal and the pop star hit social media, which Diesel not only addressed but read aloud during his "Big Podcast with Shaq."

"Damn, baby. I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day," O'Neal repeated.

Another of the alleged messages ... "I can't be horny and want some of that Snow Bunny kitty for myself?!" and "My meat would have you in the hospital."

There was more craziness ... but O'Neal cleared the air, saying anyone familiar with him knows he spits way better game than in the wild DMs.

He even poked fun by mocking the messages in his signature sultry voice.

"First of all, the Diesel has way more game than that," O'Neal said.

O'Neal's guest, rapper Jim Jones, pointed out that with today's internet -- and A.I. -- anything can be made to look real.