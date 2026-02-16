Shaquille O'Neal Commandeers Shaq-A-Licious Candy Wrapped Bus, Craziness Ensues

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquille O'Neal lived up to his "Diesel" moniker this weekend, driving a big ol' bus into the heart of Beverly Hills, where he handed out candy to the shocked fans!

O'Neal, with Babcock along for the ride, navigated the streets of Los Angeles ... as the legendary big man gave an impromptu concert, singing the O'Neal remix of "Love 'Shaq,'" the B-52s hit, and rapping DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win."

In between belting out the carpool karaoke hits, the Big Fella threw bags and bags of his Shaq-A-Licious candy to passing cars.

At a red light, Shaq even went four-for-four ... proving he can, in fact, shoot.

O'Neal eventually pulled the bus over near Melrose Place, and it wasn't long before fans swarmed the area ... with cars pulling over, and people jumping out for a chance to snap a pic with the Hall of Famer.

Dozens of pics later, and with significantly less candy on board, Shaq was out with this parting message ... "It looks like I'm still the king of L.A.!"

FYI, it's been 22 years since O'Neal last won an NBA championship, but he's clearly still beloved in the City of Angels.