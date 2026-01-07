Shaquille O'Neal Expands Candy Brand With Basketball-Themed Gummies

I Want You To Play With Your Food

Shaquille O'Neal's newest venture is a sweet slam dunk -- the Hall of Famer is adding to his line of signature gummies with some basketball-themed candies!!

The Big Fella launched the Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS on Wednesday ... which feature crunchy watermelon, mango and orange balls with sour mango rims -- a nod to the Lakers legend's passions for posterizing and being a kid.

What do kids do?? Play with their food ... and that's exactly what Shaq wants folks to do with his candy.

"With Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS, you are not just grabbing a gummy and tossing it in your mouth," Shaq said. "You're stacking the balls, aiming for the mango ring, shooting your shot, then going in for that big sweet-and-sour chew."

"People always told me, 'Don't play with your food.' With SLAMS, I'm telling everybody: go ahead and play with your candy. Stack it, slam it, snack it – and if you miss the shot, you still get the bucket."

Shaq's no stranger to success both on and off the court ... but his gummies have been a big hit on the candy scene. The OGs feature big Shaq heads in several different fruity flavors ... and he already added more to the lineup with sours.