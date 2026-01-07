Shaquille O'Neal Expands Candy Brand With Basketball-Themed Gummies
Shaq I Want You To Play With Your Food ... Drops Hoops-Themed Candy
Shaquille O'Neal's newest venture is a sweet slam dunk -- the Hall of Famer is adding to his line of signature gummies with some basketball-themed candies!!
The Big Fella launched the Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS on Wednesday ... which feature crunchy watermelon, mango and orange balls with sour mango rims -- a nod to the Lakers legend's passions for posterizing and being a kid.
What do kids do?? Play with their food ... and that's exactly what Shaq wants folks to do with his candy.
"With Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS, you are not just grabbing a gummy and tossing it in your mouth," Shaq said. "You're stacking the balls, aiming for the mango ring, shooting your shot, then going in for that big sweet-and-sour chew."
"People always told me, 'Don't play with your food.' With SLAMS, I'm telling everybody: go ahead and play with your candy. Stack it, slam it, snack it – and if you miss the shot, you still get the bucket."
Shaq's no stranger to success both on and off the court ... but his gummies have been a big hit on the candy scene. The OGs feature big Shaq heads in several different fruity flavors ... and he already added more to the lineup with sours.
Seems like he's assembling his own gummy super team!!