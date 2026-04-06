Shaq Calls Sphere DJ Set a ‘Game 7’ Moment, Admits Pre-Show Nerves

DJ Diesel -- aka Shaq -- has played in the biggest games on the planet -- but even he got the jitters stepping onto the stage at Sphere.

The Big Aristotle pulled up as a guest for Friday night’s show during Illenium’s “Odyssey” finale weekend … and afterward, the 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer admitted the moment hit different.

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“I’ve done a lot of things in my life and it’s hard for me to get nervous,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram, “but this is one of the few times I got on stage and was actually nervous.”

The 4-time NBA champ compared the experience inside the massive Vegas venue to the highest-pressure moment in sports … saying, “Las Vegas Sphere does something to you man … this really felt like a Game 7.”

Not done there, he even gave Illenium his flowers ... joking it was like a “Game 8” for the EDM star while thanking him for the opportunity: “Thank you for making my dreams come true.”

The show marked Shaq’s first-ever spin inside the city’s trippiest venue, checking a major box for the longtime Vegas regular -- he’s been at it since 2014 and has only gotten louder since, rattling speakers all over the Strip for years.

Wild visual considering this is a guy who’s dominated NBA Finals -- but under those insane Sphere visuals, even legends feel it.