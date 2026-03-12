Shaq, Mike Bibby-Led Sacramento State Team Getting Docuseries From Peyton Manning, Overtime

Play video content Overtime

Shaquille O’Neal and Mike Bibby’s Sacramento State hoops experiment is getting the documentary treatment.

The Hornets’ ambitious rebuild will be the focus of a new six-episode series titled “Fear Nothing: Sac State” ... a behind-the-scenes look at the program as it tries to shake its underdog label and make noise in college basketball.

The project is a collaboration between Overtime and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions … and it promises fans unprecedented access to the team’s journey as cameras follow the program throughout the season.

The show will spotlight Bibby’s transition from longtime NBA guard to college head coach, as well as Shaq’s role as the program’s general manager, where the Hall of Famer has been helping shape the Hornets’ vision from the big-picture side.

Of course, the series will also highlight the players generating buzz around the program — including Mikey Williams, one of the most recognizable young names in basketball. Once a viral high school phenom and top recruit, Williams arrived at Sacramento State looking for a fresh start and a chance to rewrite his story on the court.

Another storyline cameras will track is Shaqir O’Neal, Shaq’s son, who joined the Hornets determined to carve out his own path while playing under the massive shadow of his famous father.

From locker room speeches and film sessions to campus life and late-night strategy meetings, the series will give viewers a rare look inside a program trying to build something bold in a college basketball world dominated by powerhouse schools.

The first episode of the show, also produced by Bibby and Ben Sosenko, will debut May 1 on The Roku Channel ... with new installments dropping weekly. Episodes will also stream across Overtime’s platforms.