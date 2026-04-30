LeBron James Destoys Alperen Sengun During Free Throws, 'Soft Ass Tall Guy'

LeBron James absolutely unloaded on Rockets' big man, Alperen Sengun, for complaining about a foul during Game 5 on Wednesday ... saying he has no right arguing the call 'cause he's a "soft ass tall guy."

The wild moment went down as LBJ stood at the free throw line with less than six minutes left in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss ... when Sengun appeared to disagree with the officiating.

The King wasn't having any of it ... saying what's best for him is to sit that one out.

"Not you, not you. Anybody else can talk about it, but not you. You don't say that," James seemingly yelled.

He ended his roast session with a trash-talk Hall of Fame nominee ... adding, "soft ass tall guy" to bring it all home.

The Rockets got the last laugh, though ... they narrowed the Purple and Gold's lead in the series with a 99-93 victory, and Sengun had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the contest.

James had 25 points, seven assists and three rebounds in the losing effort.