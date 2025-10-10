Dodgers Celebrate NLDS Win With Wild Beer, Champagne Party

Play video content X/@dodgers

The Dodgers are still a few wins away from a World Series title, but they sure partied like they had just won the whole shebang on Thursday night ... celebrating their NLDS win with a wild beer and champagne party.

Just minutes after L.A. beat the Phillies on a walk-off error at Dodger Stadium ... they hit their locker room to delete a bunch of bottles of Budweiser and bubbly.

The guys sprayed the booze in epic fashion -- dousing one another for several minutes.

At times, the party got so big, guys were completely unrecognizable as liquid poured over their faces!!

Shohei Ohtani, despite having a quiet series, was smack in the middle of the fold -- making sure he and all of his teammates had more than their share of alcohol.

The team will play either the Cubs or the Brewers next in the NLCS ... and if the scenes coming out of Los Angeles on Thursday are any indication, there will be an insane celly if they win that one.