Rob Lowe Blasted By Reds Fans For Cheering On Dodgers In Playoff Opener

The Reds got pounded by the Dodgers in their playoff opener Tuesday night, but a swath of Cincinnati fans certainly seemed more concerned about Rob Lowe's behavior in the stands than the players' performance on the field.

The actor drew the ire of Ohioans everywhere after cameras caught him openly cheering against the Reds during Tommy Edman's third-inning home run.

Lowe -- wearing a 2024 World Series Champion L.A. hat -- was seen going crazy over the big swing ... and after the visuals made their way online, Reds backers were outraged.

Lowe, if you weren't aware, grew up in Dayton, Ohio ... and during a 2015 interview with MLB.com, he said he grew up a massive Reds fan.

In fact, he told the outlet he once created his own No. 8 Joe Morgan shirt ... and "wore that thing everywhere."

Lowe -- who moved to California as a pre-teen -- has been seen for years hitting Dodger Stadium in L.A. with paraphernalia, but it seems Reds fans thought if the two squads ever met up with high stakes on the line, his allegiances would still remain with Cincy.