Clayton Kershaw Retiring After 2025 Season, Dodgers Announce

It's the final chapter in Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw's legendary career -- the team just announced the 11-time All-Star will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

The defending World Series champions shared the news with the baseball world Thursday afternoon ... saying the three-time Cy Young winner will make the announcement official later in the day, and his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium will take place on Friday.

"On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all of his profound charitable endeavors," Dodgers owner Mark Walter said.

"His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame."

L.A. selected Kershaw back in the first round of the 2006 MLB Draft ... and the hurler made his big league debut in 2008. In 452 career games, he has pitched to a 2.54 ERA with 3,039 strikeouts.

A two-time champion, he played a key role in helping L.A. end its 32-year World Series drought in 2020. During the postseason, he pitched 30.2 innings -- earning an ERA of 2.93.

Unfortunately for Kershaw, he was unable to help the team during their 2024 postseason run, as it was cut short due to a bone spur in his left toe.