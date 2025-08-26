BTS' V Meets Shohei Ohtani, Throws First Pitch At Dodgers Game

V from BTS threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers game on Monday ... and it wasn't just the ARMY losing their minds over the moment -- even Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the players were stoked to meet the K-pop idol!!

The crowds flooded to Dodger Stadium to make it to see the singer do his thing on the mound ... with insane lines piling up outside the venue pregame.

In the ballpark, it was pretty much a meet and greet event for Taehyung ... as he spent time and took pics with Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Sho-time himself!!

The folks in attendance naturally lost it ... and of course, they had all the BTS merch, photocards and more for the occasion.

As for the pitch, V did his thing ... showing off his southpaw skills with Yamamoto behind home plate to catch it. The two hugged it out and smiled for the cameras after it was all over.

V also did the classic "It's time for Dodger baseball!!" battle cry before the pros took the field ... and yeah, the fans were screeching in the stands for that, too.

The big bummer?? Korean Dodgers star Hyeseong Kim wasn't present for V's big night ... but all was made right when the athlete got a special FaceTime call from his fav artist.

It's not the first time a K-pop mega star has hit the mound -- Stray Kids' Seungmin also put his skills on display back in March 2024 ... as well as V's groupmate, J-Hope, who did the same at a game in Korea in October.

