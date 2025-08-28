Freddie Freeman Caught On Dodgers Broadcast Ripping Out Nose Hair

Freddie Freeman sat out Wednesday's game, but he was still spotted at Dodger Stadium putting in work ... on his nose hair, that is!!

The Los Angeles first baseman got the night off of L.A.'s tilt against the Reds because of a neck issue -- and, unfortunately for the nine-time All-Star, cameras were still locked in on him as he was relegated to the dugout.

In the fifth inning -- as the home team was up 4-1 -- Freeman was seen clearing out some hair from his nose ... and it sure looked painful.

In fact, it was so noticeable, Dodgers play-by-play man Joe Davis even commented on it while live on-air.

"Ah!" Davis said, "Get it, Freddie!"

Thankfully for the 35-year-old, the rest of the night went smoothly ... the Dodgers won, 5-1, he didn't have any more grooming issues, and he got to meet new LAFC star Son Heung-min.