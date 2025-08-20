Red Sox's Jarren Duran Lashes Out At Heckler, Appears To Yell 'F*** You, P***y'
Red Sox Star Jarren Duran Appears To Yell At Heckler ... 'F*** You, P***y'
Jarren Duran appeared to clash once more with a smack-talking fan on Tuesday night ... and like one his previous, infamous instances with hecklers, it seemed he used some foul language to issue a clap back.
The Red Sox star looked like he got into it with a Boston supporter right after he struck out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning of his team's home game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Well this doesn’t look if we think what was said pic.twitter.com/FmhZkbLTfn— Lucasparmenter23 (@Lucasparmenter0) August 20, 2025 @Lucasparmenter0
Footage from the Fenway Park broadcast shows that as he was headed to his dugout, someone yelled at him. In response, Duran appeared to scream back, "F*** you, p***y."
The Sox went on to lose the game, 4-3. Neither the team nor Duran seemed to address the incident following the loss.
It's hardly the first time Duran's been at the center of an interaction with someone in the seats of an MLB stadium ... last August, he was caught on a hot mic hurling a homophobic slur at a fan, which resulted in a two-game suspension.
Earlier this year, he and a different spectator at a Guardians game nearly tussled on the field after the person reportedly heckled him over his past suicide attempt. Cleveland said in a statement after the incident the fan had been ID'd, and they were looking into potential punishment options.
Run-ins with hecklers aside, Duran -- the MVP of the 2024 All-Star Game -- has had an up-and-down season at the plate this year, hitting .263 with just 12 home runs.