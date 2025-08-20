Red Sox's Jarren Duran Lashes Out At Heckler, Appears To Yell 'F*** You, P***y'

Jarren Duran appeared to clash once more with a smack-talking fan on Tuesday night ... and like one his previous, infamous instances with hecklers, it seemed he used some foul language to issue a clap back.

The Red Sox star looked like he got into it with a Boston supporter right after he struck out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning of his team's home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Well this doesn’t look if we think what was said pic.twitter.com/FmhZkbLTfn — Lucasparmenter23 (@Lucasparmenter0) August 20, 2025 @Lucasparmenter0

Footage from the Fenway Park broadcast shows that as he was headed to his dugout, someone yelled at him. In response, Duran appeared to scream back, "F*** you, p***y."

The Sox went on to lose the game, 4-3. Neither the team nor Duran seemed to address the incident following the loss.

It's hardly the first time Duran's been at the center of an interaction with someone in the seats of an MLB stadium ... last August, he was caught on a hot mic hurling a homophobic slur at a fan, which resulted in a two-game suspension.

Play video content August 2024 Courtesy of MLB

Earlier this year, he and a different spectator at a Guardians game nearly tussled on the field after the person reportedly heckled him over his past suicide attempt. Cleveland said in a statement after the incident the fan had been ID'd, and they were looking into potential punishment options.