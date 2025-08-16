Jose Reyes Urges Mets To Sign Pete Alonso To Long-Term Deal, 'He Deserves That'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Jose Reyes were in charge of the Mets, he tells TMZ Sports he'd sign Pete Alonso to a career-long contract ... and not blink twice!!

The former New York shortstop chopped it up with us just after Alonso passed Daryl Strawberry this week to become the Mets' all-time home run leader ... and he made it clear, his old team should sign its star first baseman to a massive deal this offseason.

Pete's currently on a two-year, $54 million contract ... but he can become a free agent before the 2026 season thanks to a player option -- and Reyes is hoping that never becomes a reality.

"He come through the system, that's something," Reyes said. "He always good for the community, you know. He play every single day. It's hard to find a player like that on this day now."

"Hopefully, the next offseason coming can be different for him. They can sign him for long term, because he deserve to finish his career with a New York Met uniform."

While he did spend the majority of his big league career with the Mets, Reyes -- who now serves on the advisory board of Smooth Sports and Entertainment -- recalled the time he left New York to sign with Miami in 2012, saying he wished the opportunity had been there to play his entire 16-year career in New York.

Pete has stated he hopes to finish his playing days in Queens, but noted it is still a business, and owner Steve Cohen and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns "gotta come through."

Play video content TMZSports.com

If he does re-sign with New York, where does Reyes think Alonso will rank on the organization's all-time player list?