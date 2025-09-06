Legendary New York Mets Manager Davey Johnson Dead at 82

Davey Johnson -- a well-known MLB player and manager -- has died ... according to the New York Mets' public relations office.

Jay Horwitz -- a longtime Mets employee -- announced the news on X ... revealing Davey's wife, Susan, told him about his friend passing away.

Johnson died at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida on Friday. Horowitz did not reveal a cause of death.

Johnson kicked off his career in professional baseball as a minor leaguer in 1962 ... before the Baltimore Orioles called him up in 1965.

Davey -- a tremendous fielder -- helped Baltimore win the World Series in 1966 and 1970 ... racking up three All-Star appearances and three Gold Gloves during his eight-season tenure with the team.

Johnson was traded to the Atlanta Braves prior to the 1973 season, where he was once again elected to the All-Star team. Johnson later played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs ... and, he even logged two campaigns with the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan.

However, most baseball fans will remember Johnson as a manager who took over the Mets in 1984 ... leading Keith Hernandez, Dwight "Doc" Gooden and Darryl Strawberry to the franchise's second World Series title in 1986.

Johnson was fired by the Mets during the 1990 season ... and, he later managed the Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and -- after a decade of coaching for international teams -- the Washington Nationals.

He was a two-time Manager of the Year Award winner ... taking home the honor in 1997 with the Orioles and 2012 with the Nats. He finished his MLB managing career with a 1,372–1,071 record. He's also a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame and the Mets Hall of Fame.

Johnson was 82.