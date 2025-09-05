Comedian Ken Flores Died From Cocaine Use

Cocaine killed comedian Ken Flores ... so says the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

TMZ obtained Ken's autopsy report and the medical examiner says his cause of death was cocaine toxicity.

The docs say Ken's history of congestive heart failure was another significant condition in his death. The ME ruled the death an accident.

We broke the story ... Ken was found dead in his Los Angeles home back in January and our sources told us he had been suffering from congestive heart failure for a long time, and had been in and out of hospitals over the past two years. Oxygen tanks were found in his home.

The medical examiner also notes the only substance in Ken's body at the time of death was cocaine ... and he tested negative for alcohol, fentanyl, meth, opioids and other substances.