Comedian Ken Flores Had Congestive Heart Failure, Was Trying to Get Healthy

We're learning more about the sudden death of comedian Ken Flores, who died at age 28 in his L.A. home Wednesday ... he had been dealing with heart issues, and tragically, he had been actively trying to get healthy before he died.

Law enforcement and sources close to Flores tell TMZ ... Ken had been suffering from congestive heart failure for a long time, and had been in and out of hospitals over the last two years.

Ken had been losing weight and trying to get healthy ... but we're told he had been using oxygen -- and oxygen tanks were found in his residence yesterday.

With congestive heart failure, pumping blood through the body can't keep up with the need -- and blood eventually backs up, with fluid accumulating in the arms, legs and lungs.

As we told you ... one of Ken's friends found him in his home after he experienced cardiac arrest and called 911, performing CPR on him until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No drugs were found and no foul play is suspected, sources tell us.

Ken's family shared the news of his death online, asking for privacy. Ken had just started a comedy tour earlier this month.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has completed the autopsy and will now wait for the toxicology test to come back in order to release the cause and manner of Flores' death.