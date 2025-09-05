Burning Man Body Had Huge Neck Wound, Knife Being Forensically Examined

The dead guy found at this year's Burning Man had a large wound to his throat ... the slash was from a knife, and the blade was recovered at the scene.

Our sources tell us the knife is being forensically examined ... and law enforcement is also going through a phone that was found near the body.

We're told Vadim Kruglov's dead body was found inside a tent pavilion structure near a makeshift bar Saturday night ... lying in a pool of blood.

Because the death was ruled a homicide, our sources say police got a warrant before entering the tent pavilion ... there was a chance the area could be deemed a dwelling, and cops felt it prudent to err on the side of caution, at least from a legal standpoint.

We're told the cell phone examination could take weeks ... and at this point, no suspect or suspects have been identified.

Our sources say cops don't have a motive yet either. It's unclear what happened leading up to the incident, and it's unclear if there's surveillance video from the remote desert area in Nevada.

As we reported ... Kruglov was identified by his fingerprints, and his friends had been searching for him for days before his body was found and ID'd. He'd vanished from his campsite, leaving behind his tent and belongings.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is asked anyone with information pertinent to the case to reach out to cops.