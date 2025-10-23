Dodgers Reliever Alex Vesia Steps Away From Team on Eve of World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be without one of their best bullpen pieces for the World Series ... because Alex Vesia is taking a step back from the team to deal with what the team is calling a "deeply personal family matter."

The organization announced the news via a public statement Thursday afternoon ... writing that Alex and his wife Kayla are navigating this difficulty. The team is sending thoughts to the Vesias during this troubling time.

While the Dodgers didn't say what the personal matter is, we do know Kayla's pregnant with the couple's first child -- with Kayla looking ready to give birth any day in photos taken on the field after the Dodgers advanced to the World Series. It's unclear if that is at all related to his absence from the team.

Vesia's been a key contributor out of the Dodgers bullpen this postseason. He pitched five times for the club between the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series without allowing a single run. In last year's World Series against the New York Yankees, Vesia pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings and even picked up a save in Game 2.

Tanner Scott -- another Dodgers lefty reliever -- missed the first three rounds of the playoff run due to abcess excision surgery .... though he said this week he's feeling much better. Vesia's absence may force him back into duty when the Dodgers kick off the series tomorrow in Toronto against the Blue Jays.