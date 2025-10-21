Toronto Blue Jays Turn Locker Room Into Nightclub After Clinching World Series Berth

Play video content MLB on FOX

The Toronto Blue Jays didn't need to fly to Vegas after beating the Seattle Mariners and punching their tickets to the World Series -- they brought the nightclub vibes right to their locker room with an epic party for the ages!!

The Jays understood their assignment as soon as manager John Schneider told the team to enjoy the moment as they "earned the f*** out of this" ... 'cause the clubhouse was damn near unrecognizable just seconds later.

Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Game 7 hero George Springer were soaking it all in ... celebrating the moment before focusing on their impending showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Six on Friday.

But while it was all fun and games on Monday, Guerrero Jr. knows they haven't taken care of business just yet.

"The job's not finished," he said.

Outside the Rogers Centre ... fans were going bananas in the streets of Toronto. From waving flags to "Let's go Blue Jays" chants -- odds are there are a bunch of sleepy Canadians Tuesday morning.

Front Street has been taken over by Blue Jays fans.



This is some sorta scene.



Very much reminding me of the night the Raptors made it to the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/fsPyVx6XZ3 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) October 21, 2025 @Devin_Heroux

While Advil and water consumption in Toronto is probably at an all-time high, players and fans now must turn their attention to the reigning World Series champions.