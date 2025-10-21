Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cal Raleigh Cries, Mariners Player Shrieks After Crushing ALCS Game 7 Loss

Cal Raleigh and Bryan Woo
Monday night was surely a sleepless one in Seattle for Mariners players ... who all looked completely broken after their crushing American League Championship Series loss to the Blue Jays.

Just after Toronto pulled off a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory in Game 7 at the Rogers Centre ... Ms players, including superstar Cal Raleigh, took things hard.

The Big Dumper was in tears ... and at one point during Bryan Woo's locker room media availability, a Mariner could be heard letting out a skin-crawling shriek.

Both guys told reporters the L was devastating ... with Raleigh explaining flat-out "it just sucks."

The Mariners -- who have never been to a World Series -- looked like they were well on their way to their first-ever Fall Classic midway through Monday's tilt in Toronto ... as they held a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.

George Springer, though, hit a three-run homer off Eduard Bazardo and the Jays ultimately held on.

Toronto will play the Dodgers with the 2025 title on the line beginning this weekend ... as for the Mariners, it's clearly going to be a long offseason.