Cal Raleigh Cries, Mariners Player Shrieks After Crushing ALCS Game 7 Loss

Monday night was surely a sleepless one in Seattle for Mariners players ... who all looked completely broken after their crushing American League Championship Series loss to the Blue Jays.

Just after Toronto pulled off a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory in Game 7 at the Rogers Centre ... Ms players, including superstar Cal Raleigh, took things hard.

Cal Raleigh was heartbroken after the loss 💔



"I hate to use the word failure, but's it's a failure. We expected to get to the World Series and win the World Series... it hurts."

The Big Dumper was in tears ... and at one point during Bryan Woo's locker room media availability, a Mariner could be heard letting out a skin-crawling shriek.

Both guys told reporters the L was devastating ... with Raleigh explaining flat-out "it just sucks."

broooo somebody on the Mariners just screamed so damn loud in the clubhouse



broooo somebody on the Mariners just screamed so damn loud in the clubhouse

I feel bad for them because their season is over but I also may or may not have laughed a little bit

The Mariners -- who have never been to a World Series -- looked like they were well on their way to their first-ever Fall Classic midway through Monday's tilt in Toronto ... as they held a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.

George Springer, though, hit a three-run homer off Eduard Bazardo and the Jays ultimately held on.