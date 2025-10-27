Los Angeles Dodgers Unveil World Series Food Items Ahead of Game 3

The World Series is back at Dodger Stadium yet again ... and L.A. fans hoping to watch their team win back-to-back Fall Classics can do it with full bellies -- thanks to these delicious menu items!!

TMZ Sports got an inside look at the special grub set to be served for those braving the L.A. traffic to attend Game 3 between the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays ... and the chefs cooked with these creations.

It's hard to pass up a classic Dodger Dog at the ballpark, but what about a tomahawk platter? Well, folks have that option ... as the chargrilled steak will be served alongside some chimichurri, horseradish cream and smashed peewee potatoes.

If you're feeling something fishy, then the surf and turf nachos are a good catch. It features crispy wonton chips, with fresh lobster and grilled steak, and plenty of other delicious toppings.

Outside of the new options, some specials from previous rounds are set to be back on the menu. The BBQ platter, chicken yakisoba noodles, and a pistachio cream funnel cake are making a return.

Fans will need all the energy they can get ... as the series is tied at 1-1 following the first two games in the 6ix.