Julio César Chávez Jr. Vows to Avenge Mike Tyson in Fight Against Jake Paul

Julio César Chávez Jr. is ready to step in and defend Mike Tyson's honor ... telling TMZ Sports he plans to whoop Jake Paul in the ring in June to avenge the boxing legend.

Remember, Paul -- 11-1 as a pro boxer -- beat Tyson by unanimous decision in an eight-round bout in November 2024, the most watched fight ever.

Chávez, a former middleweight world champion, will have his chance to get some payback for Iron Mike on June 28 ... when he faces Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

And best believe that's the goal.

"I wanna take revenge for Mike Tyson," César Chávez Jr. told us from his boxing gym in L.A. "When I saw the fight, my first thought was, I wanna fight Jake Paul."

On paper, it's a challenging fight for Paul ... who only has 12 professional fights in his short career.

On the other hand, César Chávez Jr., son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez, has a 54-6 record.

Despite his vast boxing experience, Julio isn't taking Jake lightly ... and is getting ready in training camp to take on power-punching Paul.

