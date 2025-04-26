Fernando Vargas Hits Back at Sons' Critics, Won't Say It To Our Faces!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former boxing champion Fernando Vargas is calling out anyone criticizing his sons' boxing careers ... telling TMZ Sports they're bold behind a keyboard, but don't have the guts to say any of it to their faces!!

Vargas' three sons are all boxers ... including Amado, who has a fight on Saturday against Angel Luna at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.

Vargas is confident his son will secure his 13th straight win by knockout in "four, five rounds" and maintain his perfect record.

Even with that said, some remain unimpressed with the 24-year-old fighter. Pops -- a former middleweight with a 26-5 record -- chalks it all up to how negativity is part of the boxing game.

He also knows that none of the doubters would dare back up their words in person.

"Be mad! Be mad!" Vargas said. "It doesn't matter to me! You not gonna say nothing crazy to me or come up and say anything crazy to me. It's never been done!"

"You can run your mouth and say whatever you want, but you will never say it to my face or you will never say it to my boys' faces."

Vargas -- who shared the ring with legends like Oscar De La Hoya, Felix Trinidad, and Shane Mosley -- believes his sons will silence the haters, backed by his full support and their boxing DNA.