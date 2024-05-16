Shane Mosley Returning For Exhibition Fight, Looking For Celeb Opponent

Play video content

52-year-old Shane Mosley hasn't fought in over 8 years, but the boxing legend's coming out of retirement -- for one fight, at least -- and the Hall of Famer is looking for a celebrity to share the ring!

TMZ Sports has learned "Sugar" -- last in the squared circle in May 2016 -- signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing ... and is gearing up for a return in late summer or early fall.

"I want to announce that we just signed to do an exhibition fight with the official Celebrity Boxing," Mosley said, adding, "I will be stepping back in the ring in August or September."

"Who's gonna be the lucky fighter?"

That's the million-dollar question ... and what Damon Feldman and the people at Celeb Boxing are currently planning.

We're told the opponent will be a celebrity.

Shane is one of the greatest pugilists of his generation. He held world championships in multiple weight classes ... lightweight, welterweight, and light middleweight. Mosely was once the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He beat guys like Antonio Margarito, Ricardo Mayorga, Fernando Vargas, and Oscar De La Hoya, among many others.

Mosley was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020.

Shane's as good as they come when it comes to boxing. So, will a celeb be brave (or stupid enough) to step in the ring with him?

Shaquille O'Neal once did way back in 2010. The 7'1", 325+ lb. NBA legend boxed Mosley on the TV show, Shaq Vs.