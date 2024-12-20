Katy Perry and Orlando Perry Eat Cherries at Usher's Concert in Miami, Video
Katy Perry, Orlando Perry Participate In Cherry Eating Contest .... During Usher Concert In Florida
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom popped their cherries at Usher's Florida concert Thursday night, swallowing the fruit as part of a game in front a ton of excited fans!
The famous couple attended Usher's gig at Kaseya Center in Miami, but they weren't the only bold-faced names in the audience.
KATY PERRY WAS AT USHER CONCERT???? https://t.co/3nUdr8eFGn pic.twitter.com/OVzWHGvBGs— chris (@peepgawd1) December 20, 2024 @peepgawd1
Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez -- who turned 55 Thursday -- also attended the show with Usher at one point going into the crowd to give Bezos a high five.
Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez spotted at Usher’s #PastPresentFutureTour in Miami. pic.twitter.com/KyVx8JyiBY— 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) December 20, 2024 @_MissLeandra
Back to the cherries ... Usher has recently started his own game during live performances called "Cherry on Top." Here' how it works ... the R&B sensation passes around a bowl of cherries to the audience so people can do what they want with the sweet treats.
Well, Katy and Orlando got their hands on a couple of these cherries and shoved them into their mouths. Check out the video ... after eating the cherries, the pair embraced and shared a kiss.
You may recall ... Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016 after they were seen flirting at the Golden Globes after-party that year.
They've had plenty of ups and downs during their 8-year relationship, even breaking up and reconciling.
In 2019, the two got engaged -- but still haven't pulled the trigger yet on their wedding. They have one child together, daughter Daisy Dove.