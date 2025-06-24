Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Wedding Good For Venice, Says Local TikToker

Play video content TMZ.com

Not all Venetians are losing sleep over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tying the knot in their city -- in fact, TikToker and proud local Giulia Raffaello is welcoming the whole circus with open arms.

Giulia joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" to point out ... this isn’t the first celeb wedding Venice has hosted, and when done right, these events breathe life into the floating city. Think support for small businesses, jobs for locals and a rare spotlight on forgotten Venetian gems.

While critics and protestors are up in arms over Bezos' billions, Giulia says the focus should be on what’s really impacting Venice day to day -- not a couple dropping serious cash and lots of good intentions for local citizens.

And about all those heavily scheduled wedding events? Giulia’s betting the merchants of Venice ... boat drivers, flower vendors and other community pros are already in the mix.