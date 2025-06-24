Venetians Fear Bezos/Sanchez Wedding Perfect Distraction for Terrorism

A handful of businesses in Venice, Italy are reaping the rewards of the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding -- but, others are worried their city is ripe for a terrorist attack with local authorities focused on the days-long event and subsequent protests.

TMZ spoke with several Venetian businesses, and most were more worried about what the wedding will do to the city -- rather than being optimistic about what it would do FOR the city.

Play video content TMZ.com

An employee of the historic restaurant Enoteca Al Volto tells TMZ ... she and locals she's chatted with only reaction to the wedding is fear city leaders and law enforcement are so laser-focused on security for the roughly 200 A-list, ultra-wealthy guests ... a blind spot may exist for a terrorist attack.

As for the upside of the mega-wedding for the tiny, but iconic spot open since 1936 ... we're told there isn't much of one ... unless, of course, Jeff and Lauren drop by -- which the the employee says ain't likely. What's vastly more likely, and dreaded, are major security and protest disruptions already popping up around the city's undisclosed wedding locations.

And speaking of security ... Venetian sources tell TMZ ... some of the celebration's superstar guests are staying at the luxurious and historical Gritti Palace -- which is booked out all week -- and packed with police. So, locals have been warning normie tourists that's for sure an area to avoid.

TMZ broke the news on Monday that the Amazon founder’s security team has been making changes in real time to key locations for the billionaire bash, with several options being moved around at the last minute over concerns about unrest in the area.

We're told every day, guests to the city -- who started arriving today -- are experiencing last-minute changes or cancellations to certain reservations, predominantly travel due to Bezos' ongoing security plans moving around.