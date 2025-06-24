See Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Invitation

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez don't want any gifts for getting married ... and their wedding invite says as much.

The billionaire and his fiancée sent out wedding invites making it clear they don't want presents and are instead making donations in their guests' honor to organizations that benefit Venice, Italy, where the wedding is happening.

The invitation, first obtained by 'GMA,' features a bunch of imagery from Venice ... canals and gondolas ... plus shooting stars, birds and butterflies.

Jeff and Lauren write, "We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts."

The invitation continues, "Instead, we're making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice."

Jeff and Lauren say they are making donations to the UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA and to Venice International University. The company says the orgs are working to safeguard Venice's heritage, restore the vital lagoon habitats and support research and education for sustainability.