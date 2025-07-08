Cardi B Dresses Like a Nun at Paris Fashion Week Show

Cardi B was living on a prayer at her latest Paris Fashion Week appearance ... because she showed up looking like a nun -- or a sperm cell -- depending on who you ask.

Check out Cardi's outfit for the Stéphane Rolland Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2025-26 collection show Tuesday at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées ... it's something else.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper wore a white gown that made her look like a nun ... but the rest of her outfit gave off a different vibe entirely.

Cardi also had a black skirt and a black sculpted hood with a white interior that created an egg shape around her upper body -- from her hips to her head -- resulting in an optical illusion.

High fashion is basically art ... and beauty is in the eye of the beholder, which is why some folks think Cardi's channeling her inner nun here, while others look at her and think sperm and egg.