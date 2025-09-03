Cardi B Goes Pantless to Celebrate Lawsuit Win While Teasing Music

Play video content Instagram/@cardiallaccess

Cardi B is dancing the stress away -- with no pants on -- as she celebrates being cleared of all allegations in the assault and battery case against her.

Check out her latest social media video ... the "WAP" hitmaker is shaking what her mama gave her while teasing a new song, "Bodega Baddie." She starts the video by unbuttoning her polka dot blazer ... and even strips down to her thong to twerk for fans.

She finishes off the celebratory clip in true Cardi style -- by slapping her famous rear end and flipping off the camera with a huge smile across her face!

As you know, a California jury unanimously decided Cardi would not be held liable for allegations by a security guard who accused the singer of physically assaulting her outside a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office in 2018 ... and sued her for $24 million.

Before she got down with it, Cardi told press she would be countersuing the next person to drop a "nefarious" lawsuit against her.

She also turned heads outside the court when she chucked a pen at someone who asked if she was pregnant -- and brought up a potential Stefon Diggs -- Offset paternity situation.

Cardi defended her outburst on social media, explaining she had to miss her kids' first day of school to be in court and she was not there to play.