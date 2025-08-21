Joe Budden Trashes Cardi B's 'Imaginary Playerz', Didn't Do Jay-Z Beat Justice

Joe Budden is firing off a completely different opinion about Cardi B's new song than what Joey Bada$$ gave us the other day -- he thinks it stinks!!!

On the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," the "Pump It Up" rapper didn't give Cardi any credit for tackling Jay-Z's 1997 "Imaginary Player" track ... in his book, some classic beats shouldn't be touched if you don't have the rapping ability.

Cardi doubled down yesterday with another music video for the song but Joe says the props go to her ghostwriters and that's where it stops. He ripped Cardi for having a choppy, punched-in flow while he feels Jay's OG track was smooth like butter.

Joey Bada$$ told TMZ Hip Hop he was impressed with some of Cardi's bars and noted she upheld her New York lineage.

The 'JBP' praised internet producer Blaccmass' mashup that swapped in The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim's "Get Money" instrumental -- originated by Ez Elpee -- as a better option for Cardi's vocals.

