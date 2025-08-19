Joey Badass Praises Cardi B's 'Imaginary Playerz,' Reconciles With Record Label

... Wait 'Til They Hear My Gang Starr Sample, Now That Label Is Playing Ball

Play video content TMZ.com

Joey Bada$$ is back on par with the execs at his label, Columbia Records, after ordering them to go down on him ... his album got the green light and he's paying homage to the rap greats!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Joey in NYC this week ... his newborn son with his R&B singer fiancée Serayah is doing well, so it's time to pound the pavement and promote his "Lonely At The Top" album!!!

Joey got his dark aura from the pro era, so we got his thoughts on his fellow New York MC Cardi B's latest hit, "Imaginary Playerz," which samples the '97 Jay-Z song of the same name.

cardi’s version of “imaginary players” is the difference between a 4.0 & 4.6. respectfully. — brian b.dot™️ miller (@bdotTM) August 16, 2025 @bdotTM

The song had a big reception on streaming with mixed reviews from listeners ... fans of the OG felt Cardi left much to be desired lyrically, while her core fans are rocking with it.

Joey tells us the song goes hard in his book and reveals he's not above sampling ... he borrows from Guru and DJ Premier -- AKA Gang Starr -- and their "Moment of Truth" track to boost his new album!!!

Play video content Instagram / @joeybadass

If you recall, Joey went hard on Columbia Records as a staff, label and music-making crew ... but says things are A-OK between them.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.