Joey Bada$$ Stakes 'King Of NY' Claim, Explains 'Lonely At The Top' Title

Joey Bada$$ feels he's both at the top of the rap game and has more to prove, so anyone considering themselves competition -- Top Dawg Entertainment artists, current or former -- will be regarded as food!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Mr. Beast Coast in Burbank on Thursday ... Joey's arming himself with a bold new album title, "Lonely At The Top," which he explains to us outlines being at the "top" of all his success.

Joey tells us he keeps God close to combat loneliness but has been occupying his studio time much of the year, looped in a battle rap between West Coast rappers, mainly Ray Vaughn of TDE ... Joey's ultimate goal is to face off against Kendrick Lamar!!!

That said, Joey takes being overlooked and underrated as a challenge ... Billboard lists may not include him, but he's bent on updating the history books!!!

The album drops Aug. 1, and he released the first single, "ABK," today after performing it live on 'Kimmel.'

The track scoffs at Ray coming at him instead of Kendrick, while proclaiming himself as the undisputed "King of New York" ... Joey's coming in hot for 2025!!!

Joey's family also recently expanded ... he and his fiancée, actress/singer Serayah, welcomed a baby boy in June.