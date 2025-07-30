Joey Bada$$ Curses Out Columbia Records Over Album Delay, Drops New Deadline

Play video content Instagram / @joeybadass

Joey Bada$$ is fed up with Columbia Records as a staff, record label, and crew ... the rapper recently told TMZ Hip Hop his album was dropping Aug. 1 and they're turning him into a liar!!!

A furious JB took to his Instagram to call out Columbia Records, armed with both middle fingers, even demanding they taste his babymaker at one point.



If you recall, Joey was excited to roll out his "Lonely at the Top" album on Friday -- perfect emceeing synergy to recent releases from Clipse, Joyner Lucas and Freddie Gibbs.

Joey accuses Columbia of playing in his face ... they wanted him to tell fans the album wasn't coming out on Friday as they were waiting on the project, and he took it upon himself to jump the gun on the announcement.

While there was no "Lonely at the Top" cover art released and the only single released was the Ray Vaughn-dissing "ABK," Joey says there were no sample clearance issues or guest features holding up the release -- the ball's in Columbia's court.