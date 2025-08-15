Cardi B Shades Nicki Minaj With Jay-Z 'Imaginary Players' Sample
Cardi B I'm Rap's Fashion Queen 👑 ... Remakes Jay-Z Song Amid Nicki's Warpath!!!
Cardi B is answering the question to her own upcoming album -- "Am I The Drama?" by remaking a classic Jay-Z track -- when everyone knows Nicki Minaj is on his head!!!
For her newest single, "Imaginary Playerz," Cardi and her day-one partner, Patientce Foster, share directing duties as she takes over a private jet runway, draped in bejeweled outfits, while boasting about her hip hop fashion dominance ... "The first rap b*tch on the cover of Vogue!!!"
Cardi also drops a curious line on the 2nd verse of the track ... "Now you’re 15 up, you already out of time / I’m a legend, they gon' hang my heels from the power lines."
"The Brimcess" has had several clashes with female rappers over the years, but none as tenured as Ms. Minaj!!!
Jay-Z's 1997 "Vol. 1" album cut "Imaginary Players" famously mocked rappers and hustlers alike for faking it until they made it -- or got exposed.
The Lord will grant you peace, Dez.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2025 @NICKIMINAJ
Nothing makes me respect someone more, than a public display of accountability.
I accept your apology.
I apologize as well— if I offended you.
If you still wanna do that fight, lmk. He def got them hands😩
🙏🏽 seriously tho, all the best https://t.co/xeMaV6GGX4
Song samples don't get cleared out of thin air, and Nicki has been ripping anything Jay and Roc Nation-related to shreds for months now ... Dez Bryant has been the only one to find common ground as of late.
Cardi's album drops on September 19 ... clearly she's ready for whatever comes next!!!