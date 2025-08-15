Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Shades Nicki Minaj With Jay-Z 'Imaginary Players' Sample

Cardi B I'm Rap's Fashion Queen 👑 ... Remakes Jay-Z Song Amid Nicki's Warpath!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cardi b nicki minaj jay z range rover main getty
Getty

Cardi B is answering the question to her own upcoming album -- "Am I The Drama?" by remaking a classic Jay-Z track -- when everyone knows Nicki Minaj is on his head!!!

For her newest single, "Imaginary Playerz," Cardi and her day-one partner, Patientce Foster, share directing duties as she takes over a private jet runway, draped in bejeweled outfits, while boasting about her hip hop fashion dominance ... "The first rap b*tch on the cover of Vogue!!!"

Cardi also drops a curious line on the 2nd verse of the track ... "Now you’re 15 up, you already out of time / I’m a legend, they gon' hang my heels from the power lines."

Cardi B's Booty-Ful Bday Cakes
Launch Gallery
Bartier Cardi Launch Gallery

"The Brimcess" has had several clashes with female rappers over the years, but none as tenured as Ms. Minaj!!!

Jay-Z's 1997 "Vol. 1" album cut "Imaginary Players" famously mocked rappers and hustlers alike for faking it until they made it -- or got exposed.

Song samples don't get cleared out of thin air, and Nicki has been ripping anything Jay and Roc Nation-related to shreds for months now ... Dez Bryant has been the only one to find common ground as of late.

Cardi's album drops on September 19 ... clearly she's ready for whatever comes next!!!

Related articles