Harry Styles Puts Marcello Hernández in His Place for New SNL Promo

Marcello Hernández wants to be Harry Styles so bad in the new “Saturday Night Live” promo … and the singer is setting him straight.

The teaser opens with Harry dancing to his song “American Girls” as he makes his way through the empty audience and to the stage.

Except … it’s not actually Harry.

The clip cuts to show the singer standing with Kenan Thompson, watching from the aisle as we find out Marcello is the one impersonating him … and even wearing his clothes!

Harry’s the host and musical guest this weekend to promote his new album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”