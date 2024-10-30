Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Falling Through Stage During Australian Concert

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about her frightening fall through the stage during her Australian performance two weeks ago — saying the experience forced her to go to the hospital, but she was just fine.

The pop star sat down Tuesday with host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" — revealing new details about the mishap during her Melbourne concert on October 14.

Olivia Rodrigo has brutally tripped and fell on the stage at tonight's show. (That felt soooo hard i hope shes ok)pic.twitter.com/MXJVviqiWy — Olivia Rodrigo stats. 🇱🇧 (@statsoir) October 14, 2024 @statsoir

Video captured Olivia running across the stage and plunging through a large gap, then pulling herself out and addressing the crowd about what happened before resuming her show.

During her interview with Jimmy, Olivia first said she thought the incident was "kind of a beautiful thing" and was happy it occurred looking back on it.

She said the accident made her reflect on her Filipino heritage after spending time with her family in the Philippines before arriving in Australia for her concert.

Olivia also explained she was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure ... but she was given a clean bill of health.

At another point during their chat, Jimmy brought up that he read Olivia had gotten into some trouble — prompting the singer to recall a story about traveling from Canada to Portland, Oregon, and getting stopped by the border patrol.

Olivia said border patrol agents brought her into an interrogation room and questioned her about whether she had a rap sheet, but she told them "no."

Still, Olivia was rattled, particularly after one agent said she could go to jail for lying to a federal officer.

But, it was all just a mix-up... the feds confused Olivia Rodrigo with an Olivia Rodriguez, who had multiple arrests and was the same age as the entertainer.

Olivia was released from custody and went about her business, but she admits she was pissed about the incident.