Olivia Rodrigo Turns Heads in Read Leather Bodysuit at Lollapalooza Chile

Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat at Lollapalooza Chile Friday night as she took the stage for her headlining set in a sexy red bodysuit.

The singer's edgier-than-usual look featured a high-leg design with cutouts resembling garters just below her hips. The curve-hugging one-piece was embellished with lacing down its center ... parting at the chest to tease her cleavage.

Fans drooled over the risqué outfit ... with tons online calling her "mother" and applauding the more grown-up look.

Olivia sang her big hits at Lollapalooza ... including "Vampire" and "Drivers License."

Olivia Rodrigo performing "bad idea right?" at Lollapalooza Chile.

She also belted her playful punk-pop single "Bad Idea, Right?" ... furthering herself from her Disney Channel roots by shaking what her momma gave her to the beat with her back turned to the crowd.

Olivia Rodrigo covering No Doubt's "Don't Speak" at Lollapalooza Chile!



pic.twitter.com/1udRt0FVf0 — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) March 22, 2025 @RodrigoTimes

Liv momentarily strayed from her discography and covered No Doubt's "Don't Speak." Remember ... she joined the band on stage at Coachella last year to perform their 2000 song "Bathwater."

The "Guts" artist's fan-approved performance makes her announcement as one of Chicago's Lollapalooza main acts that much more exciting.