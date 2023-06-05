Bam Margera Placed on 5150 Hold After Cops Find Him in L.A.

Bam Margera is a danger to himself and others, according to the police officers who located him in L.A., and promptly put him on a 5150 psychiatric hold ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... LAPD officers tracked down Bam Sunday afternoon by tracking his phone, and they eventually found him at Trejo's Tacos -- the L.A. hot spot owned by Danny Trejo.

We're told they made contact with Bam and found his erratic speech and behavior -- combined with recent suicidal threats he's made -- enough reason to call in a psychiatric evaluation team. Once they met with Bam, they determined he needed to be 5150'd.

Our sources say Bam was taken to a mental health facility, where, by law, he can be held for up to 72 hours. It's unclear if he's still getting treatment.

As we reported, Bam's latest spiral started last week when he threatened to smoke crack until he died if he doesn't get to see his son.

The former "Jackass" star is in the middle of a divorce from his estranged wife, Nikki ... and he says she won't let him see their boy.