Bam Margera Threatens To Smoke Crack Until He's Dead Unless He Sees Son

Bam Margera is having a meltdown because he hasn't seen his son in over two months ... threatening to smoke crack until he's dead, unless he gets to see his kid.

The former "Jackass" star just posted an alarming rant on his newest social media account, ripping his family and his estranged wife, Nikki.

Bam says Nikki and his relatives are driving him to drink ... and he says waking up every day knowing he's probably not going to be able to speak to his son, Phoenix, makes things even worse.

At the end of the video, Bam threatens to go down to the boardwalk to smoke crack with the bums until he's dead or until Nikki allows him to see his son.

Remember ... Bam's desperate to have a relationship with Phoenix, who he hasn't seen since the end of March, with Bam's legal team claiming Nikki won't even let them talk over FaceTime.

Meanwhile, Nikki just filed new legal docs this week seeking sole physical and legal custody over Phoenix, plus $15k a month in child support.

In those docs, Nikki says visitation for Bam can be on the table as long as it's supervised and he completes rehab programs for drug and alcohol abuse.

But, Bam's throwing a fit and demanding to see Phoenix ASAP.