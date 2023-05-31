Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Wants $15k in Monthly Child Support

Bam Margera's uncoupling with his estranged wife is moving full-steam ahead, 'cause she's now made her child custody and financial demands official in court ... and she wants thousands.

Nikki Boyd filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, spelling out exactly what she wants the court to impose as it pertains to child support, spousal support, and custody over their son, Phoenix.

For starters, Nikki wants sole physical and legal custody ... adding that visitation for Bam can be on the table, but only if it's supervised and he completes drug/alcohol rehab programs first.

Now, when it comes to money, she wants Bam to cough up just over $15k/month in child support -- which she says roughly equals her monthly expenses. She's also asking for whatever spousal support is due to her under the applicable guidelines for their relationship. She doesn't suggest any hard figure.

Nikki also wants Bam to cover her attorney fees of at least $50k. At the moment, she says she's bringing in very little income -- less than $4k a month between family support and public assistance.

In the docs, she says she's found a house, but needs Bam's financial support to make it work -- and she argues he's more than capable of making support payments.

Nikki claims Bam's net worth is reportedly around $55 million, considering his longtime success in TV/media -- but she's concerned he might be hiding assets and being reckless with money.

As we've reported ... Bam and his team claim Nikki have been keeping Phoenix from seeing him, despite Bam wanting to bond and connect. Clearly, things are very ugly right now.