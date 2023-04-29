Bam Margera Back To Normal Life Hours After Surrendering To Cops

Bam Margera didn't lose his appetite after surrendering to police to face charges for allegedly assaulting his brother ... getting right back to normal life with his girlfriend and her kid.

TMZ obtained these photos of Bam breaking bread with his chick and her 8-year-old daughter Thursday afternoon in West Chester, PA ... only hours after turning himself into cops and a subsequent court appearance.

Folks who were there say Bam hit up a restaurant called Stove & Tap ... with his group chowing down on french fries, plus macaroni and cheese.

We're also told Bam was very respectful to restaurant staff, generally coming off as being very mellow ... and ducking outside a couple times to smoke some cigarettes.

Bam was right back to normal life after being on the run from police for a few days ... as we reported, he had a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly getting into an altercation with his brother, with police claiming Bam threatened to put a bullet in his sibling's head.

Bam's brother, Jesse, also claimed the former "Jackass" star has been using meth, making the allegations on social media ... and the judge ordered Bam to stay away from Jesse and complete a drug and alcohol assessment.

Friday, Bam posted a series of photos on Instagram, claiming he was finished drinking alcohol and saying he'd recently taken a drug test to prove he wasn't on meth. Bam also vowed to get Jesse removed from a home he's allegedly been renting from Bam.

TMZ broke the story ... Bam allegedly called his family while on the run, accusing them of stealing money from him and telling them how much he hated them for putting him in a treatment center.