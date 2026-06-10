David Geffen Reunites With Ex David Armstrong on Yacht After Nasty Divorce

David Geffen and David Armstrong's relationship has gone from choppy waters to smooth sailing ... at least judging by new photos from Spain, where they're lounging on his famous floating paradise.

The former spouses were spotted spending time together aboard Geffen's "Rising Sun" yacht in Mallorca on Monday ... a surprising sight considering it was just two months ago that they settled their nasty divorce.

In the pics, Geffen and Armstrong appear relaxed as they sit across from one another chatting on the deck.

It's a far different scene than the one that played out in court. The exes spent much of the last year locked in a contentious divorce battle before finally reaching a settlement.

As TMZ previously reported, Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025 after less than two years of marriage and no prenup ... and the split quickly turned into a fight over money before the two finally reached a financial plan.

These days, though, the courtroom drama seems far away. Armstrong was among the guests invited aboard the yacht during Geffen's annual Mediterranean getaway ... which also included the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Kris Jenner.