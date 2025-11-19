Termination Date Set for David Geffen's Marriage to David Armstrong

David Geffen and his estranged husband David Armstrong are less than a week away from being officially single following a nasty divorce battle.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the exes will be declared legally single -- and their marriage will be officially terminated -- on Nov. 24.

But ... that doesn't mean they're washing their hands of each other quite yet -- a determination in spousal support, property division and attorney fees is still being worked out and will be finalized at a later date. Notably, court docs TMZ obtained earlier this month show both parties entered into a written agreement regarding their property and partnership.

We've told you all about it -- money has been a contentious point in this divorce, with billionaire Geffen saying he's paid Armstrong -- AKA Donovan Michaels -- plenty to keep him happy ... and is even footing the bill for his NYC penthouse. But, the much younger model has argued the opposite and has told the courts he's hiding his wealth so he can pay minimal spousal support.

He's also accused Geffen of treating him as "a living social experiment" and parading him around as a "trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence." Armstrong even filed a civil lawsuit against his former partner in July for allegedly exploiting him ... but dropped it in October.

Now, it seems the pair just has a few loose strings to tie up ... and they'll be able to move on for good.